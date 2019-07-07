The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Jensen Investment Management Has Lifted By $8.85 Million Its United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) Holding

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. MTW’s profit would be $18.02M giving it 8.06 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s analysts see 550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 750,908 shares traded or 109.51% up from the average. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 34.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 22C; 31/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS Launch Advanced SOx Abatement System ACTIVE FUNNEL; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Denies Knowing Trump Tariff Plans Before Selling Manitowoc Stake — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Manitowoc; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Rating Reflects Expectations of Improving Credit Metrics; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA – APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Reported Reduction in Manitowoc Stake to 4.85% on Feb. 22

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 79,709 shares as United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 1.64M shares with $183.12 million value, up from 1.56 million last quarter. United Parcel Svc Cl B now has $88.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N.. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 157,366 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 258,889 were accumulated by Bb&T. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 90,571 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Pcl has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.17 million shares. Regions invested in 483,408 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,788 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regal Ltd Liability invested in 2,343 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 12,466 shares. Greatmark Prtn holds 81,287 shares. M&R Incorporated owns 167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,300 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 950 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd stated it has 2,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.24% or 76,008 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Friday, March 22. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $580.76 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

More notable recent The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On FutureFuel Corp. (FF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.