The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Sentiment Is 1.4

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 56 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 40 sold and decreased their equity positions in Antares Pharma Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 58.77 million shares, down from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $542.18 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.74 million shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 6.00 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 375,000 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $397.74 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

