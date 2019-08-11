The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Manitowoc Company Inc. has 78.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 76.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Manitowoc Company Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -13.30% -5.20% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Manitowoc Company Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Manitowoc Company Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.50 2.51

With consensus target price of $22, The Manitowoc Company Inc. has a potential upside of 29.34%. The competitors have a potential upside of 33.31%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, The Manitowoc Company Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Manitowoc Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Manitowoc Company Inc. -3.18% 0% 2.16% 17.47% -29.41% 21.53% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year The Manitowoc Company Inc. has stronger performance than The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Manitowoc Company Inc. are 1.8 and 0.7. Competitively, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s competitors have 3.68 and 2.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Risk and Volatility

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Competitively, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s competitors are 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

The Manitowoc Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s competitors beat The Manitowoc Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.