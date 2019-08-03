The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Comparison side by side

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), both competing one another are Farm & Construction Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Manitowoc Company Inc. 17 0.32 N/A -2.36 0.00 Astec Industries Inc. 35 0.58 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Astec Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -5.2% Astec Industries Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.24 beta means The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s volatility is 124.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Astec Industries Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Manitowoc Company Inc. Its rival Astec Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.1 respectively. Astec Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Astec Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of The Manitowoc Company Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 32.21%. Meanwhile, Astec Industries Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential upside is 31.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Manitowoc Company Inc. looks more robust than Astec Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Astec Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 93.7%. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Astec Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Manitowoc Company Inc. -3.18% 0% 2.16% 17.47% -29.41% 21.53% Astec Industries Inc. -1.51% 1.52% -1.39% -11.02% -30.45% 8.28%

For the past year The Manitowoc Company Inc. has stronger performance than Astec Industries Inc.

Summary

Astec Industries Inc. beats The Manitowoc Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. Its Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment. Its Energy Group segment offers thermal fluid heaters, process heaters, waste heat recovery equipment, liquid storage systems, and polymer and rubber blending systems under the HEATEC name; storage tanks, concrete plants, and rubberized asphalt and polymer blending systems; portable drilling rigs and related equipment for the water well, environmental, groundwater monitoring, construction, geothermal, mining, and shallow oil and gas exploration and production industries; high pressure diesel powered pump trailers used for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; drilling rigs for the oil and gas industries; and commercial and industrial burners and combustion control systems, as well as tree pulpwood chippers, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, and blower trucks. The company sells its products through sales agents, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and dealers. Astec Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.