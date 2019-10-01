The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; General Mills Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 65.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MTW’s profit would be $11.66M giving it 8.90 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s analysts see -64.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 243,636 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 09/03/2018 – MANITOWOC RAISED TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS Launch Advanced SOx Abatement System ACTIVE FUNNEL; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.5% Position in Manitowoc Co; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Rating Reflects Expectations of Improving Credit Metrics; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc Sees FY18 Rev $1.775B-$1.850B; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Manitowoc Co; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA – APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 387 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 392 decreased and sold their holdings in General Mills Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 398.53 million shares, down from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Mills Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 349 Increased: 287 New Position: 100.



The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $415.33 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.78M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.



General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.84 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.