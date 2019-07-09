The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA), both competing one another are Entertainment – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Madison Square Garden Company 290 3.99 N/A 1.17 257.85 Viacom Inc. 34 1.01 N/A 3.73 8.91

Table 1 demonstrates The Madison Square Garden Company and Viacom Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viacom Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Madison Square Garden Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Madison Square Garden Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Madison Square Garden Company and Viacom Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Madison Square Garden Company and Viacom Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 16.86%. Insiders held 3.83% of The Madison Square Garden Company shares. Comparatively, Viacom Inc. has 79.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Madison Square Garden Company 2.16% -1.83% 4.26% 11.3% 15.63% 12.69% Viacom Inc. -2.69% -9.84% -4.32% -6.1% -4.04% 19.56%

For the past year The Madison Square Garden Company was less bullish than Viacom Inc.

Summary

The Madison Square Garden Company beats Viacom Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.