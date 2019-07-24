The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Both The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Madison Square Garden Company 291 4.01 N/A 1.17 257.85 MSG Networks Inc. 22 1.95 N/A 2.51 8.70

Table 1 demonstrates The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MSG Networks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Madison Square Garden Company. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Madison Square Garden Company is currently more expensive than MSG Networks Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1% MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that The Madison Square Garden Company is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MSG Networks Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Madison Square Garden Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. MSG Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00 MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, MSG Networks Inc.’s potential upside is 3.39% and its average target price is $19.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.83% of The Madison Square Garden Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Madison Square Garden Company 2.16% -1.83% 4.26% 11.3% 15.63% 12.69% MSG Networks Inc. -1.58% -5.25% -4.29% -14.41% 10.08% -7.26%

For the past year The Madison Square Garden Company has 12.69% stronger performance while MSG Networks Inc. has -7.26% weaker performance.

Summary

The Madison Square Garden Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.