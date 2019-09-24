The Macerich Company (MAC) Holder Third Avenue Management Has Boosted Holding; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding Raised by Light Street Capital Management Llc

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 20,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.67 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 63,855 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 50,725 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,622 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 15,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 53,799 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc owns 90,312 shares. 470,974 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lindsell Train holds 8.8% or 7.17M shares. Zweig has 0.66% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0.16% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2.46 million shares. Bluestein R H And Com invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 0% or 24 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 86,848 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 392,749 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Manhattan Co reported 23,418 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 404,979 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 18,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,436 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23. The insider Volk Kenneth bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.