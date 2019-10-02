The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Reaches $16.51 After 4.00% Down Move; 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) Sellers Increased By 25% Their Shorts

The stock of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.25% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 167,402 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $243.36M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOVE worth $9.73 million less.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) had an increase of 25% in short interest. BCOW’s SI was 3,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 2,800 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 1 days are for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW)’s short sellers to cover BCOW’s short positions. It closed at $9.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding firm for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $46.82 million. The firm accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

Among 4 analysts covering The Lovesac Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LOVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Lovesac Company – Common Stock has $3800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 108.96% above currents $16.51 stock price. The Lovesac Company – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Roth Capital. The stock of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Canaccord Genuity.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $243.36 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.