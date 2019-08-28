The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Reaches $16.09 After 5.00% Down Move; Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Sellers Increased By 2.39% Their Shorts

The stock of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 63,599 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $233.80 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $15.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LOVE worth $11.69M less.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS) had an increase of 2.39% in short interest. AEZS’s SI was 450,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.39% from 440,200 shares previously. With 167,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s short sellers to cover AEZS’s short positions. The SI to Aeterna Zentaris Inc’s float is 4.56%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9797. About 24,562 shares traded. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has risen 38.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AEZS News: 09/04/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Files Management Information Circular; 07/05/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC AEZS.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.87; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS – APPOINTMENT OF JAMES CLAVIJO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aeterna Zentaris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEZS); 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC – CLAVIJO JOINS AETERNA ZENTARIS FROM TRI-SOURCE PHARMA; 28/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS- EXPECT EXISTING CASH BALANCES WILL PROVIDE WITH ADEQUATE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CURRENT OPERATING PLAN FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 05/03/2018 Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavijo as Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS NAMES JAMES CLAVIJO AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC – CLAVIJO JOINS AETERNA ZENTARIS FROM TRI

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $233.80 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.

Analysts await The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by The Lovesac Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lovesac has $38 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 119.58% above currents $16.09 stock price. Lovesac had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company has market cap of $32.40 million. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology.