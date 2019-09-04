The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Reaches $15.35 52 Week Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Last Week

The stock of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.58 target or 5.00% below today’s $15.35 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $210.72M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $14.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.54 million less. The stock decreased 6.91% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 70,708 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apartment Investment & Management has $54 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.33’s average target is -0.29% below currents $51.48 stock price. Apartment Investment & Management had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. See Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lovesac has $38 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 130.16% above currents $15.35 stock price. Lovesac had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $210.72 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.

Analysts await The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings on September, 11 before the open. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by The Lovesac Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 37,931 shares traded. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 18.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 09/03/2018 – Aimco Announces Lynn Stanfield Promotion; 03/04/2018 – Aimco’s Case Against Airbnb Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE $2.08 TO $2.18; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q REV. $247.7M, EST. $245.0M; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 3c/Share in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Cuts 2018 AFFO View to $2.08-$2.18/Shar; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.39 TO $2.49; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Adjusted FFO 54c/Share; 07/03/2018 Boulder Community Leaders Join Aimco to Break Ground on Parc Mosaic:; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Net Proceeds of About $512M

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It has a 8.48 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate markets of United States.