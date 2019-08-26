The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Lovesac Company
|30
|1.24
|N/A
|-4.61
|0.00
|Energy Focus Inc.
|1
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Lovesac Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Energy Focus Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.5%
|-51.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of The Lovesac Company is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Energy Focus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Lovesac Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Focus Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Lovesac Company
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Energy Focus Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Lovesac Company has a consensus price target of $35.33, and a 109.43% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 12.9%. 28.3% are The Lovesac Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Energy Focus Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Lovesac Company
|-8.73%
|-31.52%
|-47.97%
|-8.06%
|7.2%
|-6.54%
|Energy Focus Inc.
|27.1%
|26.42%
|-15.68%
|-37.96%
|-76.51%
|-15.78%
For the past year The Lovesac Company was less bearish than Energy Focus Inc.
Summary
The Lovesac Company beats Energy Focus Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
