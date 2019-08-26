The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Lovesac Company 30 1.24 N/A -4.61 0.00 Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Lovesac Company 0.00% 0% 0% Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -78.5% -51.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Lovesac Company is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Energy Focus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Lovesac Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Focus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Lovesac Company 0 0 3 3.00 Energy Focus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Lovesac Company has a consensus price target of $35.33, and a 109.43% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Lovesac Company and Energy Focus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 12.9%. 28.3% are The Lovesac Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Energy Focus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Lovesac Company -8.73% -31.52% -47.97% -8.06% 7.2% -6.54% Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78%

For the past year The Lovesac Company was less bearish than Energy Focus Inc.

Summary

The Lovesac Company beats Energy Focus Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.