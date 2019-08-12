The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analysts See $-0.50 EPS; 9 Analysts Are Bullish Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Last Week

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $-0.50 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 85.19% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, The Lovesac Company’s analysts see -25.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 105,235 shares traded. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has risen 7.20% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $207 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $249 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 207.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

20/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $207 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $220 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $232 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $206 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $215 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Initiates Coverage On

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 26 shares. Dafna Limited Liability holds 123,806 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab owns 51,639 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 15,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Metropolitan Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,457 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,830 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co owns 2,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 77,043 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $166.74. About 65,291 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting awards honoring the US accounting community now accepting nominations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lovesac has $38 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 83.53% above currents $19.25 stock price. Lovesac had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company has market cap of $279.71 million. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online.