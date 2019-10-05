The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Broadcasting – Radio company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 82.53% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.99% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 574,450,615.79% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 237.88M 41 25.95 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

The potential upside of the peers is 68.18%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.41% 8.7% 3.77% 5.26% -11.46% 13.2% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has weaker performance than The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals.

Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals beat The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 5 of the 6 factors.