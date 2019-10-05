The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Broadcasting – Radio company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 82.53% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.99% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|574,450,615.79%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.54%
|71.50%
|11.65%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|237.88M
|41
|25.95
|Industry Average
|374.09M
|4.96B
|17.28
The Liberty SiriusXM Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.25
The potential upside of the peers is 68.18%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|3.41%
|8.7%
|3.77%
|5.26%
|-11.46%
|13.2%
|Industry Average
|2.78%
|6.35%
|11.10%
|12.71%
|18.74%
|26.52%
For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has weaker performance than The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals.
Dividends
The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals beat The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.