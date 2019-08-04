The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – Radio and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.11 N/A 1.61 25.31 Entercom Communications Corp. 6 0.50 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Entercom Communications Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0% Entercom Communications Corp. 0.00% -22.5% -8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Entercom Communications Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.94% and 89.6%. About 96.65% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Entercom Communications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 8.14% 1.14% 0.1% 16.17% 0% 11.74% Entercom Communications Corp. -0.35% -6.27% -16.72% -21.33% -23.76% -0.53%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 11.74% stronger performance while Entercom Communications Corp. has -0.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.