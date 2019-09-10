The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB) and Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Comparing side by side

Both The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 1.93 N/A 1.61 25.31 Cumulus Media Inc. 17 0.22 N/A 37.57 0.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Cumulus Media Inc. Cumulus Media Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to The Liberty SiriusXM Group. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Cumulus Media Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0% Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 209.7% 41.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Cumulus Media Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0.00 Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cumulus Media Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 60.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.94% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares and 98.4% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares. 96.65% are The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 8.14% 1.14% 0.1% 16.17% 0% 11.74% Cumulus Media Inc. -6.61% -18.63% -14.78% 25.39% 0% 39.91%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock price has smaller growth than Cumulus Media Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cumulus Media Inc. beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.