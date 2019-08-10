The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Contrasting side by side

Both The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – Radio industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|39
|2.13
|N/A
|1.63
|25.51
|Urban One Inc.
|2
|0.21
|N/A
|3.30
|0.70
In table 1 we can see The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Urban One Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0.00%
|5%
|1.8%
|Urban One Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 90.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors while 8.33% of Urban One Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.04% are The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.69% of Urban One Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|3.58%
|8.38%
|3.33%
|5.07%
|-11.91%
|13.13%
|Urban One Inc.
|1.2%
|5.48%
|13.83%
|5.96%
|-27.81%
|10.53%
For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has stronger performance than Urban One Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Urban One Inc.
