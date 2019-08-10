The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Contrasting side by side

Both The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – Radio industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 2.13 N/A 1.63 25.51 Urban One Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 3.30 0.70

In table 1 we can see The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Urban One Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Urban One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 5% 1.8% Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors while 8.33% of Urban One Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.04% are The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.69% of Urban One Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.58% 8.38% 3.33% 5.07% -11.91% 13.13% Urban One Inc. 1.2% 5.48% 13.83% 5.96% -27.81% 10.53%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has stronger performance than Urban One Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Urban One Inc.