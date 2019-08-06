The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 90.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 4.04% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 15.64% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 5.00% 1.80% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A 39 25.51 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average target price of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 73.70%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.58% 8.38% 3.33% 5.07% -11.91% 13.13% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group has weaker performance than The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s peers.

Liquidity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.58 Quick Ratio. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.