The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.24% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.04% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 5.00% 1.80% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A 39 25.51 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 119.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.58% 8.38% 3.33% 5.07% -11.91% 13.13% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s peers have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals beat The Liberty SiriusXM Group.