The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
90.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.24% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.04% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0.00%
|5.00%
|1.80%
|Industry Average
|7.54%
|71.50%
|11.65%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|N/A
|39
|25.51
|Industry Average
|374.09M
|4.96B
|17.28
The Liberty SiriusXM Group has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.33
As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 119.02%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|3.58%
|8.38%
|3.33%
|5.07%
|-11.91%
|13.13%
|Industry Average
|2.78%
|6.35%
|11.10%
|12.71%
|18.74%
|26.52%
For the past year The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s peers have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
Dividends
The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s rivals beat The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.