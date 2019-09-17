The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Reaches $29.90 High on Sep, 17; Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Shorts Up By 6.42%

The stock of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) reached all time high today, Sep, 17 and still has $31.10 target or 4.00% above today’s $29.90 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.52B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $31.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.96 million more. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 39,425 shares traded. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) has risen 13.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.13% the S&P500.

Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) had an increase of 6.42% in short interest. GTIM’s SI was 46,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.42% from 43,600 shares previously. With 24,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s short sellers to cover GTIM’s short positions. The SI to Good Times Restaurants Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.063 during the last trading session, reaching $1.677. About 6,490 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant 2Q Loss/Shr 3c

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado. It has a 109.12 P/E ratio.

Analysts await The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BATRK’s profit will be $30.58M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Liberty Braves Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc owns 474,965 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 804 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 22,279 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 25,096 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 133 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). 472,865 are owned by Vanguard Grp. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). 110,300 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. 22,512 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 46,673 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Geode Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Citigroup Inc reported 8,452 shares.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.03 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.