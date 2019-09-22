The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Liberty Braves Group has 77.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Liberty Braves Group has 10.31% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty Braves Group 0.98% 2.6% 2.93% 7.07% 13.13% 15.59% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

Dividends

The Liberty Braves Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.