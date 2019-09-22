The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Liberty Braves Group has 77.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Liberty Braves Group has 10.31% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|162.37%
|20.33%
|4.79%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty Braves Group
|N/A
|28
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.69M
|84.80M
|38.72
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.63
As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.98%
|2.6%
|2.93%
|7.07%
|13.13%
|15.59%
|Industry Average
|2.99%
|6.27%
|7.06%
|21.82%
|29.41%
|31.13%
For the past year The Liberty Braves Group has weaker performance than The Liberty Braves Group’s peers.
Dividends
The Liberty Braves Group does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Liberty Braves Group’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
