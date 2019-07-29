The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Both The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty Braves Group
|28
|3.38
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|News Corporation
|13
|0.77
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.00%
|-2.3%
|-0.5%
|News Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 28.5%. About 3.81% of The Liberty Braves Group’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 39.47% are News Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty Braves Group
|-1.89%
|-5.29%
|-6.88%
|6.29%
|12.19%
|8.46%
|News Corporation
|1.03%
|-7.27%
|-7.35%
|-18.54%
|-27.82%
|1.56%
For the past year The Liberty Braves Group’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors The Liberty Braves Group beats News Corporation.
