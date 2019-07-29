The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Both The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group 28 3.38 N/A -0.18 0.00 News Corporation 13 0.77 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% -2.3% -0.5% News Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty Braves Group and News Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 28.5%. About 3.81% of The Liberty Braves Group’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 39.47% are News Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty Braves Group -1.89% -5.29% -6.88% 6.29% 12.19% 8.46% News Corporation 1.03% -7.27% -7.35% -18.54% -27.82% 1.56%

For the past year The Liberty Braves Group’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Liberty Braves Group beats News Corporation.