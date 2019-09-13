The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Reaches $29.53 52-Week High; Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

The stock of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.89 target or 8.00% above today’s $29.53 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.50B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $31.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120.24 million more. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 37,955 shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) has risen 14.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $217.80’s average target is 6.51% above currents $204.49 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $186 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $264.0000 274.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $207 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $221 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $230.0000 220.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $211 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $186 Maintain

More notable recent The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Beat the Fridge’ promo piggybacks Atlanta Braves’ viral success – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Braves Group Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Media Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado. It has a 107.77 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 204,750 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.73 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 7,383 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 250 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 3,762 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 27,369 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 242,866 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aureus Asset Lc invested 2.65% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 607,531 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,992 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.03% or 3,235 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 128,427 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,468 shares.