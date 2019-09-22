The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty Braves Group has 78.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.81% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% -3.50% -0.80% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty Braves Group 1.19% 3.21% 2.88% 7.4% 14% 15.88% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year The Liberty Braves Group was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Liberty Braves Group are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Liberty Braves Group.

Dividends

The Liberty Braves Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.