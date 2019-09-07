The LGL Group Inc. (LGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group Inc. 8 1.75 N/A 0.34 24.38 Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 96.08 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights The LGL Group Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The LGL Group Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 5.9% Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.2% -62.9%

Risk and Volatility

The LGL Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The LGL Group Inc. Its rival Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The LGL Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The LGL Group Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 32.8% and 11.7% respectively. The LGL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Research Frontiers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08% Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92%

For the past year The LGL Group Inc. has weaker performance than Research Frontiers Incorporated

Summary

The LGL Group Inc. beats Research Frontiers Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.