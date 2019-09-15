The Kroger Co. (KR) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Lifted Position by $32.14 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Decreased American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position by $496,638; Stock Price Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07 million, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,204 shares to 472,623 shares, valued at $126.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kroger could become target of activist investor, analyst says – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger +1% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kroger (KR) PT Raised to $30 at Pivotal Research – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Lc accumulated 76,596 shares. 125,665 are owned by Hartford Com. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 35,145 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability owns 49,081 shares. Argent Trust owns 36,987 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Grp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 197 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.06% or 6.13 million shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 299,449 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 38,510 shares. 720,636 were accumulated by Private Mngmt Group. Davenport Lc invested in 17,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bb&T owns 89,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na accumulated 375,053 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.