The Kroger Co. (KR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is a company in the Grocery Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of The Kroger Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.44% of all Grocery Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Kroger Co. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.01% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Kroger Co. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kroger Co. 0.00% 23.30% 4.70% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Kroger Co. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Kroger Co. N/A 24 9.28 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

The Kroger Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio The Kroger Co. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Kroger Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kroger Co. 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 4.00 2.36

The Kroger Co. presently has a consensus target price of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. The potential upside of the peers is 79.08%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, The Kroger Co. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Kroger Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Kroger Co. -0.38% -2.04% -17.28% -25.12% -28.8% -23.05% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year The Kroger Co. has -23.05% weaker performance while The Kroger Co.’s peers have 42.56% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Kroger Co. are 0.7 and 0.3. Competitively, The Kroger Co.’s competitors have 1.18 and 0.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Kroger Co.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Kroger Co.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that The Kroger Co. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Kroger Co.’s peers’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Kroger Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors The Kroger Co.’s peers beat The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The companyÂ’s marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,796 retail food stores, including 1,445 fuel centers; 784 convenience stores; and 319 fine jewelry stores and an online retail store, as well as franchised 69 convenience stores. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.