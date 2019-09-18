The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $28.50 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at Neonode (NEON) Raised By 1.8%

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had an increase of 1.8% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 276,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.8% from 271,900 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 17.19%. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 104 shares traded. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 19.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606; 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 07/03/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – SPRINGBOARD PLATFORM IS SEEKING OPPORTUNITIES TO DEVELOP BRANDS, IS ALSO LAUNCHING AN INCUBATOR PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz Embraces Startup Brands in Bid to Reignite Growth; 27/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz’s 4 Segments are U.S., Canada, EMEA and ‘Rest of World’; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HEARTHSIDE’S RATINGS NOT IMMEDIATELY IMPACTED BY BUYOUT ANNOUNCEMENT; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Kraft Heinz Rtngs To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – “I don’t think Warren leaving the board really changed anything,” Kraft Heinz’s CEO says; 30/04/2018 – Oscar Mayer Launches Bacoin, the First-Ever Cryptocurrency Backed by the Gold Standard of Oscar Mayer Bacon; 05/03/2018 Kraft Technology Group Completes MSP/Cloud Verify Certification; 02/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 82CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $34.77 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $29.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KHC worth $1.74 billion more.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.94 million. The firm develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It currently has negative earnings. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets.

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $3500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31’s average target is 8.77% above currents $28.5 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $2500 target in Friday, August 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 31 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of KHC in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of KHC in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.77 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Analysts await The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 26.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KHC’s profit will be $695.40 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by The Kraft Heinz Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.