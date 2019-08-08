The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $26.66 After 6.00% Down Move; Agex Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Shorts Raised By 9.13%

The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 13.65% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 24.99 million shares traded or 186.81% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 18/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz Embraces Momofuku Sauce in Quest for Foodie Cachet; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz’s Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline; 07/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz Launches Springboard, ‘a Platform Dedicated to Nurturing, Scaling, and Accelerating Growth of Disruptive U.S. Brands Within the Food and Beverage Space’; 12/04/2018 – Will Heinz Mayochup Make Its U.S. Debut? Heinz Lets America Decide; 04/05/2018 – Buffett announced in February plans to leave Kraft’s board; 24/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz and Food Network Team Up to Introduce Food Network Kitchen Inspirations; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF HEARTHSIDE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – SPRINGBOARD PLATFORM IS SEEKING OPPORTUNITIES TO DEVELOP BRANDS, IS ALSO LAUNCHING AN INCUBATOR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz organic sales soften but tax reform props up profit; 27/03/2018 – Kraft Analytics CEO on Obama, Sports Fan Data (Video)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $31.93B company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $25.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KHC worth $1.92 billion less.

Agex Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) had an increase of 9.13% in short interest. AGE’s SI was 944,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.13% from 865,600 shares previously. With 94,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Agex Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s short sellers to cover AGE’s short positions. The SI to Agex Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.88%. The stock increased 6.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 23,405 shares traded. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company has market cap of $111.03 million. The firm is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.93 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Among 13 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Kraft Heinz had 29 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Friday, February 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $39 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $37 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. PiperJaffray downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Underweight”. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse has “Sell” rating and $33 target. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS.

