The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $26.58 Yearly Low; Shorts at ZURVITA HOLDINGS (ZRVT) Lowered By 62.24%

The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week low and has $25.78 target or 3.00% below today’s $26.58 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.83 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $25.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $954.99 million less. The stock decreased 13.91% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 17.09M shares traded or 96.15% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out of an unhappy Kraft Heinz; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Kraft Heinz Free Cash Flow Available for Reduction Will Improve Significantly This Year; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: Kraft Heinz’ ‘BBB-‘ Rating Reflects Large Scale With $26 Billion in Annual Sales; 07/03/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF SPRINGBOARD, A PLATFORM FOR U.S. BRANDS WITHIN FOOD AND BEVERAGE SPACE; 21/03/2018 – O, That’s Good! and Sabatino North America LLC dba Sabatino Truffles Announce Joint Promotion Agreement for Truffle Zest®; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: KRAFT HEINZ 1Q ORGANIC REV. -1.5%, EST. -1%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HEARTHSIDE’S RATINGS NOT IMMEDIATELY IMPACTED BY BUYOUT ANNOUNCEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz to Look at Natural & Organic, Specialty & Craft, Health & Performance and Experiential Brands; 07/03/2018 – Kraft Heinz Embraces Startup Brands in Bid to Reignite Growth

ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT) had a decrease of 62.24% in short interest. ZRVT’s SI was 3,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 62.24% from 9,800 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT)’s short sellers to cover ZRVT’s short positions. It closed at $0.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1st-Half Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2019: VSI, KHC, MNST, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Kraft Heinz had 29 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $35 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, May 31. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. Piper Jaffray maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.83 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.