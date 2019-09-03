The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $26.03 After 8.00% Up Move; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Its Seaboard (SEB) Holding

The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 6.37M shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Kraft Heinz Rtngs To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Stbl; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (THE) TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream last year announced a review of its dual-headed structure after fighting off a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA REGULATOR BACKS PIONEER, HEINZ FOODS DEAL W/TERMS; 16/05/2018 – RABBALSHEDE KRAFT ACQUIRES COMMISSIONED WIND TURBINES; 21/03/2018 – O, That’s Good! and Sabatino North America LLC dba Sabatino Truffles Announce Joint Promotion Agreement for Truffle Zest®; 05/04/2018 – Heinz Reignites Debate: Is a Tomato a Fruit or Vegetable?; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz organic sales soften but tax reform props up profit; 14/05/2018 – Kraft’s bet on growth includes egg-­white chips and sauerkraut; 24/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz and Food Network Team Up to Introduce Food Network Kitchen InspirationsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $31.33 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $28.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KHC worth $2.51B more.

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 21.97% above currents $26.03 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3200 target in Friday, August 9 report. Guggenheim downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Friday, August 9. Guggenheim has “Sell” rating and $2500 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. PiperJaffray downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. UBS maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.33 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Analysts await The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 26.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KHC’s profit will be $685.99 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by The Kraft Heinz Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

