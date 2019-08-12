The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Reaches $25.96 52-Week Low; Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Immune Design had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 to “Sector Perform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright. See Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $9 New Target: $6 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $5.85 Downgrade

The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.88 target or 8.00% below today’s $25.96 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.67B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $23.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.53B less. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 7.49 million shares traded. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 46.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I can’t find a reason to buy Kraft Heinz; 16/03/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor Cites Kraft Heinz Food After Employee Injured by Machine, Proposes Penalties; 16/04/2018 – America Has Spoken and It Wants Heinz Mayochup; 24/04/2018 – Kraft Heinz and Food Network Team Up to Introduce Food Network Kitchen lnspirations; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: KRAFT HEINZ 1Q ORGANIC REV. -1.5%, EST. -1%; 12/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DEADPOOL “SELLS OUT” BIG TIME TO LAUNCH NEW DEVOUR SANDWICHES; 20/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann’s With a New Mayonnaise and ‘Mayochup’; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: Kraft Heinz’ ‘BBB-‘ Rating Reflects Large Scale With $26 Billion in Annual Sales; 02/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz 1Q EPS 81c

Among 14 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 7% are positive. Kraft Heinz had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22 to “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the shares of KHC in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.67 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Immune Design Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 16.71 million shares or 20.35% less from 20.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpine Associates Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) for 2.40 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) for 27,122 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) for 80,936 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 176,554 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 35,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 47,386 shares in its portfolio. 52,212 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 23,314 shares in its portfolio.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.