The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The KeyW Holding Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

The KeyW Holding Corporation has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The KeyW Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The KeyW Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The KeyW Holding Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.4%. Insiders owned 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year The KeyW Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors The KeyW Holding Corporation beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.