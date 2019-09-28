The Joint Corp. (JYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) and SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) have been rivals in the Hospitals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint Corp. 18 4.76 10.78M 0.11 166.49 SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1 0.00 4.58M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Joint Corp. and SunLink Health Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint Corp. 60,223,463.69% 116.2% 6.6% SunLink Health Systems Inc. 329,567,532.56% -2.5% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta means The Joint Corp.’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Joint Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SunLink Health Systems Inc. has 3.2 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Joint Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Joint Corp. and SunLink Health Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is The Joint Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 21.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of The Joint Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of The Joint Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.9% of SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12% SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1.36% 1.36% -5.1% 25.84% 15.58% 30.7%

For the past year The Joint Corp. has stronger performance than SunLink Health Systems Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors The Joint Corp. beats SunLink Health Systems Inc.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia. This segment also leases the emergency department and auxiliary space of a closed hospital facility in Georgia to a non-affiliated healthcare operator; owns and leases medical office buildings; and owns and rents a closed hospital building for medical office. The Specialty Pharmacy segment offers specialty and institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment and retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.