The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reaches $19.41 High on Jul, 14; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding

The stock of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $20.19 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $267.57 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $20.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.70 million more. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 249,803 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has risen 148.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.89% the S&P500. Some Historical JYNT News: 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/04/2018 – THE JOINT CORP. BUYS CLINIC IN SAN DIEGO; 08/03/2018 – Joint Sees 2018 Rev $31M-$32M; 09/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. Acquires Clinic In San Diego; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – JOINT CORP HOLDER GLENHILL ADVISORS CUTS STAKE TO 3.8%; 10/05/2018 – Joint 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Rev $6.93M; 08/03/2018 JOINT CORP JYNT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $31 MLN TO $32 MLN; 08/03/2018 – JOINT CORP JYNT.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 24,343 shares with $4.27M value, down from 26,190 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.08 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leading Companies In The Development Of The Internet Of Things – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Twin Disc appoints former Bemis Mfg. CEO Feiertag as president, COO – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Opens New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Silicon Valley – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 14 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Friday, January 25 to “Buy”. UBS downgraded Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $190 target.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings on August, 8. JYNT’s profit will be $275,706 for 242.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by The Joint Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Joint had 7 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Lake Street maintained The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rating on Friday, March 8. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $20 target. FBR Capital initiated The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rating on Thursday, June 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The stock of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by DA Davidson.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, franchises, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.57 million. As of June 30, 2017, it had 47 company-operated or managed clinics and 336 franchisee operated clinics. It has a 215.67 P/E ratio.

More notable recent The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Joint Corp. Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MOH vs. JYNT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: The Joint Corp (JYNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.