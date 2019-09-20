The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Reaches $19.23 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Lowered By 19.96%

The stock of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 73,620 shares traded. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has risen 125.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.64% the S&P500. Some Historical JYNT News: 08/03/2018 JOINT CORP JYNT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $31 MLN TO $32 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Joint Sees 2018 Rev $31M-$32M; 09/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. Acquires Clinic In San Diego; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Rev $6.93M; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – JOINT CORP HOLDER GLENHILL ADVISORS CUTS STAKE TO 3.8%; 09/04/2018 – Joint Corp.: Deal Increases Number of Co-owned or Managed Clinics to 48; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – Joint 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/04/2018 – THE JOINT CORP. BUYS CLINIC IN SAN DIEGOThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $266.22M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $17.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JYNT worth $18.64 million less.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) had a decrease of 19.96% in short interest. DFFN’s SI was 74,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.96% from 92,700 shares previously. With 346,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s short sellers to cover DFFN’s short positions. The SI to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.34%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.0283 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1017. About 9,358 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 57.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $10.15 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

More notable recent Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Need To Raise More Money? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Share Price Is Down 98% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diffusion Pharma down 17% on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Closing of $6.45 Million Offering Priced At-the-Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The Joint Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:JYNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Joint Corp. – Common Stock has $2300 highest and $23 lowest target. $23’s average target is 19.60% above currents $19.23 stock price. The Joint Corp. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The Joint Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JYNT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Joint Corp. to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: The Joint Corp (JYNT) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Joint Chiropractic is the Official Chiropractor for Georgia Tech Athletics – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.