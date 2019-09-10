The Joint Corp. (JYNT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Hospitals company, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Joint Corp. has 53.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Joint Corp. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The Joint Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.20% 6.60% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Joint Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint Corp. N/A 17 166.49 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

The Joint Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Joint Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.61

With consensus price target of $23, The Joint Corp. has a potential upside of 36.50%. As a group, Hospitals companies have a potential upside of 92.06%. The Joint Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Joint Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year The Joint Corp. has stronger performance than The Joint Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Joint Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, The Joint Corp.’s rivals have 1.38 and 1.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Joint Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Joint Corp.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that The Joint Corp. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Joint Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.37 which is 37.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Joint Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Joint Corp. beats The Joint Corp.’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.