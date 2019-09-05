The Joint Corp. (JYNT) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Comparing side by side

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM), both competing one another are Hospitals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint Corp. 17 6.62 N/A 0.11 166.49 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.2% 6.6% Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 0.00% -29% -5.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that The Joint Corp. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Joint Corp. Its rival Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Joint Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint Corp. 0 0 5 3.00 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Joint Corp. has a consensus target price of $19.8, and a 14.45% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 1.7% respectively. About 1.5% of The Joint Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.12% of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12% Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited -0.37% 19.11% 11.2% -22.76% -35.27% -24.72%

For the past year The Joint Corp. had bullish trend while Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

The Joint Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.