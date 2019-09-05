The Joint Corp. (JYNT) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Comparing side by side

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM), both competing one another are Hospitals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Joint Corp.
|17
|6.62
|N/A
|0.11
|166.49
|Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Joint Corp.
|0.00%
|116.2%
|6.6%
|Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-29%
|-5.9%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.99 shows that The Joint Corp. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Joint Corp. Its rival Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Joint Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Joint Corp.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Joint Corp. has a consensus target price of $19.8, and a 14.45% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Joint Corp. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 1.7% respectively. About 1.5% of The Joint Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.12% of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Joint Corp.
|-11.96%
|-2.12%
|3.88%
|126.47%
|125.64%
|122.12%
|Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
|-0.37%
|19.11%
|11.2%
|-22.76%
|-35.27%
|-24.72%
For the past year The Joint Corp. had bullish trend while Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
The Joint Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited.
