The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Both The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.58 N/A 4.53 24.56 SunOpta Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see The J. M. Smucker Company and SunOpta Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3% SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -9.1%

Volatility & Risk

The J. M. Smucker Company has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. SunOpta Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The J. M. Smucker Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, SunOpta Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. SunOpta Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The J. M. Smucker Company and SunOpta Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17 SunOpta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The J. M. Smucker Company’s upside potential currently stands at 9.20% and an $114.83 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The J. M. Smucker Company and SunOpta Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 62.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares. Comparatively, SunOpta Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93% SunOpta Inc. -5% -12.31% -17.15% -30.32% -65.24% -26.36%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company has 18.93% stronger performance while SunOpta Inc. has -26.36% weaker performance.

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors SunOpta Inc.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.