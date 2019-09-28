The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Market Value Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Its Position by $2.24 Million; Doheny Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $627,990 as Valuation Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 24,753 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 44,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in The J. M. Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 428,028 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 191.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63 million for 12.50 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

