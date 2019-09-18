The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Comparing side by side

Both The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.61 N/A 4.53 24.56 Conagra Brands Inc. 28 1.50 N/A 1.53 18.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The J. M. Smucker Company and Conagra Brands Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The J. M. Smucker Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The J. M. Smucker Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Conagra Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

The J. M. Smucker Company’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Conagra Brands Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The J. M. Smucker Company is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Conagra Brands Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Conagra Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Company and Conagra Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The J. M. Smucker Company’s average target price is $114.83, while its potential upside is 5.51%. Meanwhile, Conagra Brands Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 13.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Conagra Brands Inc. seems more appealing than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The J. M. Smucker Company and Conagra Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 94.5% respectively. About 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company has weaker performance than Conagra Brands Inc.

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats Conagra Brands Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.