The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.56 N/A 4.53 24.56 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.24 N/A 0.04 115.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The J. M. Smucker Company and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The J. M. Smucker Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The J. M. Smucker Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coffee Holding Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The J. M. Smucker Company and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

The J. M. Smucker Company is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The J. M. Smucker Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The J. M. Smucker Company and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The J. M. Smucker Company has a 9.14% upside potential and an average target price of $114.83. On the other hand, Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 108.33% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the data given earlier, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is looking more favorable than The J. M. Smucker Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The J. M. Smucker Company and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45%

For the past year The J. M. Smucker Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats Coffee Holding Co. Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.