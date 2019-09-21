The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) and Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Contrasting side by side

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) have been rivals in the Advertising Agencies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 22 0.97 N/A 1.66 13.79 Social Reality Inc. 4 7.05 N/A 0.65 6.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and Social Reality Inc. Social Reality Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Social Reality Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 28% 4.2% Social Reality Inc. 0.00% 41.6% 26.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Social Reality Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Social Reality Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Reality Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Social Reality Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Social Reality Inc. has 11.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.66% 1.73% -0.69% 0.88% 3.15% 11.1% Social Reality Inc. -3.19% -15.05% -21.63% 33.45% -16.14% 93.63%

For the past year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Reality Inc.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Social Reality Inc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Social Reality, Inc., an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; and SRAX APP, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in house sales team. It offers tools for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, wellness, and lifestyle verticals. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.