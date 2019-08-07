The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is a company in the Advertising Agencies industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 3.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 28.00% 4.20% Industry Average 16.40% 41.37% 12.13%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. N/A 22 13.79 Industry Average 741.17M 4.52B 11.09

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 0.00 2.00

$28 is the average target price of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 31.52%. The competitors have a potential upside of 67.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. 0.66% 1.73% -0.69% 0.88% 3.15% 11.1% Industry Average 1.50% 1.73% 1.58% 9.97% 10.25% 25.09%

For the past year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.83 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors are 26.20% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors beat The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.