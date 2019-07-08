The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Comparison side by side

Since The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.95 N/A 1.49 20.97 Realogy Holdings Corp. 13 0.13 N/A 0.74 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates The InterGroup Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Realogy Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The InterGroup Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The InterGroup Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Realogy Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The InterGroup Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5% Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

The InterGroup Corporation’s current beta is 0.19 and it happens to be 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Realogy Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The InterGroup Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The InterGroup Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Realogy Holdings Corp. is $11.67, which is potential 78.17% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of The InterGroup Corporation shares and 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 60.1% of The InterGroup Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation 1.5% 2.73% 4.07% 8.74% 33.04% -2.98% Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Summary

The InterGroup Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Realogy Holdings Corp.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.