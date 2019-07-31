The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.95% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of The InterGroup Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.20% 4.50% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation N/A 31 20.97 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

The InterGroup Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio The InterGroup Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The InterGroup Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.30 2.81

The potential upside of the competitors is 127.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The InterGroup Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation 1.5% 2.73% 4.07% 8.74% 33.04% -2.98% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation had bearish trend while The InterGroup Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

The InterGroup Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.19. Competitively, The InterGroup Corporation’s competitors are 22.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

The InterGroup Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The InterGroup Corporation’s rivals beat The InterGroup Corporation.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.