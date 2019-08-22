The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The InterGroup Corporation has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.20% 4.50% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation N/A 31 20.21 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

The InterGroup Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The InterGroup Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.22 2.78

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 107.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The InterGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation has -6.46% weaker performance while The InterGroup Corporation’s rivals have 29.04% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.17 shows that The InterGroup Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The InterGroup Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The InterGroup Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The InterGroup Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors The InterGroup Corporation.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.