The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Contrasting side by side

Since The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.95 N/A 1.49 20.97 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 35 5.49 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The InterGroup Corporation and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The InterGroup Corporation and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.19 shows that The InterGroup Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.4% of The InterGroup Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 60.1% of The InterGroup Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation 1.5% 2.73% 4.07% 8.74% 33.04% -2.98% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.67% 5.21% 11.36% 7.06% 0.43% 18.34%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation had bearish trend while Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats The InterGroup Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.