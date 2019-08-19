The Insider Timothy Parker Pays for 3584 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR); Whirlpool (WHR) Had 2 Bulls

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 20.92% above currents $131.77 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.01% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 467,404 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $546,138 activity. The insider Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275. Another trade for 3,650 shares valued at $54,933 was made by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. On Friday, August 9 the insider Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Foran Joseph Wm. Lancaster David E had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365 on Wednesday, August 7. Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.31M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 99.73% above currents $15.02 stock price. Matador Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7.

The director of Matador Resources Co, Timothy Parker recently paid around $49,961 U.S Dollars in 3,584 shares in the Matador Resources Co company at an about $13.9 for each share. Timothy Parker now has ownership of 24,151 shares or 0.02% of Matador Resources Co’s market cap.