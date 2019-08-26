The Insider, Steven Rasche Picked up 1,825 Shares of Spire Inc. (SR); Shorts at IHI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (IHICF) Lowered By 3.24%

IHI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IHICF) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. IHICF’s SI was 403,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 416,800 shares previously. It closed at $29.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS:IHICF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Astaldi Nears A Key Deadline In Its Restructuring – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Astaldi Files For Bankruptcy: Bonds Worth Investigating, Shares Worthless – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IHI Corp ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants and reactors; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants.

As reported in a public form that’s filled with the Security Exchange Commission on 26-08-2019, Steven Rasche an insider in Spire Inc and currently Executive Vice President, acquired shares worth $49,877 U.S. Dollars in the ‘s company. He acquired 1,825 new shares, at average $27.3 per share. Presently, he has rights to 1,825 shares or 0.00% of the company’s total market capitalization.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 48,489 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 15.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 25/04/2018 – C Spire’s wireless communications unit voted No.1 in Clarksdale; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Sources: two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Spire Global and INDMEX Aviation Sign Letter of Intent to lnnovate Use of Satellite Based ADS-B Data for Airport and Airline Collaborative Decision Making (CDM); 08/03/2018 – SPIRE GLOBAL, AIRBUS PARTNER ON AIRCRAFT SURVEILLANCE DATA; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 13/03/2018 – C Spire on a mission to transform Mississippi through technology; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE BOOSTS L-T EARNINGS GROWTH TARGET TO 4-7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Spire Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SR); 16/03/2018 – C Spire launches Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on its 4G LTE network

More notable recent Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spire Inc. (SR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Spire’s (NYSE:SR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 86%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Spire (SR) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Affirms FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Buffalonews.com‘s news article titled: “SCHMITT, John J., Sr. – Buffalo News” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 21.54 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.